Ancient monuments in East Attica unscathed by fire, ministry confirms

[Culture Ministry]

On-site inspections of ancient monuments in Dionyssos, Marathon and Penteli continued Wednesday by the Antiquities Ephorate of East Attica to assess possible fire damage.

The Ministry of Culture said in a statement that the sanctuary of Dionysus and Apollo, the theater area, the funerary precinct, and other antiquities in ancient Ikonion, now part of Dionyssos, were not damaged in the East Attica fire that began Sunday and was contained Tuesday.

“The surrounding green spaces are unscathed since the fire did not reach the site,” the ministry said, including a photograph as proof. [AMNA]

