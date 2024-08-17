The magic of lighthouses

The great illustrator and cartoonist Gisis Papageorgiou discovered the magical allure of lighthouses in 1980 thanks to Vice Admiral Stylianos Lykoudis, who is considered the father of Greece’s lighthouse network.

During his tenure between 1913 and 1938, when Lykoudis served as head of the Lighthouse Service, he oversaw the addition of scores of lighthouses to Greek coastlines. Seeing that a large part of this network was in ruins, Papageorgiou decided to ‘restore’ the ruined lighthouses by sketching them.

In his volume of sketches, “Stone-built lighthouses of Greece,” Papageorgiou presented 110 of the 144 stone lighthouses found on the Greek coastline.

Many of these lighthouses will be open to the public of Sunday on the occasion of World Lighthouse Day.