CULTURE

The magic of lighthouses

The magic of lighthouses
[Book "Stone-built lighthouses of Greece"]

The great illustrator and cartoonist Gisis Papageorgiou discovered the magical allure of lighthouses in 1980 thanks to Vice Admiral Stylianos Lykoudis, who is considered the father of Greece’s lighthouse network.

During his tenure between 1913 and 1938, when Lykoudis served as head of the Lighthouse Service, he oversaw the addition of scores of lighthouses to Greek coastlines. Seeing that a large part of this network was in ruins, Papageorgiou decided to ‘restore’ the ruined lighthouses by sketching them.

In his volume of sketches, “Stone-built lighthouses of Greece,” Papageorgiou presented 110 of the 144 stone lighthouses found on the Greek coastline.

Many of these lighthouses will be open to the public of Sunday on the occasion of World Lighthouse Day.

Books

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘The Autobiography of Light’ by late Greek physicist gets English release
CULTURE

‘The Autobiography of Light’ by late Greek physicist gets English release

Bestselling novelist Victoria Hislop inducted into Royal Society of Literature
CULTURE

Bestselling novelist Victoria Hislop inducted into Royal Society of Literature

‘Wonderfully personal history’ of Alexandria wins this year’s Runciman Award
CULTURE

‘Wonderfully personal history’ of Alexandria wins this year’s Runciman Award

Thessaloniki International Book Fair raises some eyebrows
CULTURE

Thessaloniki International Book Fair raises some eyebrows

Books in English about Greece celebrated with the Runciman Award in London
CULTURE

Books in English about Greece celebrated with the Runciman Award in London

‘We will not have psychology in the future’
IAN PARKER

‘We will not have psychology in the future’