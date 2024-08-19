CULTURE

Sites open, events planned in Greece for August full moon

Sites open, events planned in Greece for August full moon
[InTime News]

More than a hundred archaeological sites, historical sites, museums and monuments, across the country will welcome the public under the moonlight on August 19, to mark the August full moon.

Events will take place at over fifty archaeological sites and museums, while as many will remain open to the public with free admission.

The program of events include musical and theatrical performances, star observation, storytelling and guided tours, organised by the services of the General Directorate of Antiquities and Cultural Heritage and by the General Directorate of Restorations, Museums and Technical Projects, many in collaboration with local government and local associations. 

For a full list of the events and sites click here (in English).

Archaeology Museum

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Delos museum re-inaugurated after revamp
CULTURE

Delos museum re-inaugurated after revamp

FBI investigating sale of suspected stolen treasures from British Museum, BBC reports
CULTURE

FBI investigating sale of suspected stolen treasures from British Museum, BBC reports

Tender completed for ‘Phaleron Captives’ site
CULTURE

Tender completed for ‘Phaleron Captives’ site

New Messene museum to house 19,000 artifacts
CULTURE

New Messene museum to house 19,000 artifacts

Naxos to host center dedicated to the study of Cycladic civilization
CULTURE

Naxos to host center dedicated to the study of Cycladic civilization

12 must-visit Greek museums for 2024
CULTURE

12 must-visit Greek museums for 2024