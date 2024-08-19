Sites open, events planned in Greece for August full moon

More than a hundred archaeological sites, historical sites, museums and monuments, across the country will welcome the public under the moonlight on August 19, to mark the August full moon.

Events will take place at over fifty archaeological sites and museums, while as many will remain open to the public with free admission.

The program of events include musical and theatrical performances, star observation, storytelling and guided tours, organised by the services of the General Directorate of Antiquities and Cultural Heritage and by the General Directorate of Restorations, Museums and Technical Projects, many in collaboration with local government and local associations.

For a full list of the events and sites click here (in English).