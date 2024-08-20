Art Athina annual exhibition opening on September 9

Art Athina, Greece’s largest annual art event and one of the oldest fairs in Europe, will take place at the Zappeion Exhibition Hall from September 19 to 23, organizers said on Monday.

This year, the exhibit will use more spaces at Zappeion and expand into the space outside and to the nearby “Egli” summer cinema. A total of 71 Greek art galleries and 10 foreign countries will participate.

Art Athina is organized by the Hellenic Art Galleries Association and BeBest events company, and is under the aegis of President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou. Its general manager is Antonis Kourkoulos, while each section is curated on a rotation basis of every year.

The exhibitions will include objects of modern design, projects by nonprofits and independent art spaces, talks, video screenings, performances, and educational programs for children.

For the third year, the Art Athina prize will be awarded to a young artist in collaboration with the MOMus-Alex Mylona Museum, one of the Metropolitan Organisation of Museums of Visual Arts of Thessaloniki (MOMus) museums: four based in Thessaloniki and the Mylona Museum. Last year’s award recipient, Stefania Strouza (a.antonopoulou.art Gallery), will show her work at the Mylona Museum (Sept. 12-Oct. 13).

Art Athina has been included in the funding for the Attica 2021-2027 Regional Program.

For more information, click here.