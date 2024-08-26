Film critics pick Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ as movie of the year

Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy fantasy ‘Poor Things’ received 11 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, including best picture, director and actress. The novel-based movie, about an infant whose brain has been transplanted into the body of a grown woman, played by Emma Stone, was the second most nominated film behind Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ which led the field with 13 nods. ‘Poor Things’ also received nods for best supporting actor, adapted screenplay, original score, cinematography, production design, editing, costume design, and hair and makeup. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars ceremony from Los Angeles on March 10. [EVAN AGOSTINI / INVISION / AP]

Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” has been chosen as film of the year 2024 by the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI), in a first by a Greek director.

Almost 800 film critics from around the world voted in the process to pick the recipient of the FIPRESCI Grand Prix, which will be presented on September 20 at the opening gala of the 72nd San Sebastian Festival in Spain.

The winning film, an Irish/British/US production, will screen on the same day.

The other four finalists were “Do not Expect Too Much from The End of the World,” by Radu Jade, “Evil Does Not Exist” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “All of Us Strangers,” by Andrew Haigh and “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” by Mohamad Rasoulof.

Poor Things had its premiere in 2023 at the Venice Festival, where it took the Golden Lion for Best Film. The award marked the start of a brilliant international career that has seen it harvest laurels including two Golden Globes and five BAFTAs, in addition to eleven nominations and four awards at the Oscars, amongst which was Actress in a Leading Role going to Emma Stone.

Since its creation in 1999, the FIPRESCI Grand Prix has gone to outstanding moviemakers including Maren Ade, Pedro Almodóvar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Alfonso Cuarón, Jean-Luc Godard, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Michael Haneke, Aki Kaurismäki, Richard Linklater, Terrence Malick, George Miller, Cristian Mungiu and Chloé Zhao.