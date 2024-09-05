Legendary lyricist honored in tribute concert

Lyricist Lefteris Papadopoulos (center), whose name has been inextricably linked to the golden age of Greek music, enters the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens accompanied by singer Giorgos Dalaras for the concert-tribute to his long career on Wednesday. Participants included prominent Greek artists like Eleftheria Arvanitaki, Melina Aslanidou, Glykeria, Stelios Dionysiou, Eleonora Zouganeli, Melina Kana, Yannis Kotsiras, Kostas Makedonas, Christos Mastoras, Minos Matsas, Manolis Mitsias, Dimitris Basis, Miltos Paschalidis, Antonis Remos and Maria Farantouri. The 88-year-old has written the lyrics for about 1,200 songs and has co-worked with nearly all of the great Greek musicians, composers and singers of his generation such as Mikis Theodorakis, Stavros Xarhakos, Manos Loizos, Stavros Kouyioumtzis, Mimis Plessas, Christos Nikolopoulos, Stelios Kazantzidis, Grigoris Bithikotsis, Marinella, Viki Moscholiou and others. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]

