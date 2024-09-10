The Earth’s salty tears

The new group exhibition of the NEON Organization for Culture and Development, “Space of Togetherness” at the Drama School of the National Theater in Athens, recounts stories largely concerning immigration, war, and climate change, as befits a location with an instructional mission.

However, it achieves this without being didactic, otherwise, when art is used in this way, it is sometimes so apparent that its transforming force is lost. “Space of Togetherness” will run at 52 Pireos Street till October 20.