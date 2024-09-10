CULTURE

The Earth’s salty tears

The Earth’s salty tears

The new group exhibition of the NEON Organization for Culture and Development, “Space of Togetherness” at the Drama School of the National Theater in Athens, recounts stories largely concerning immigration, war, and climate change, as befits a location with an instructional mission.

However, it achieves this without being didactic, otherwise, when art is used in this way, it is sometimes so apparent that its transforming force is lost. “Space of Togetherness” will run at 52 Pireos Street till October 20.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mytilene’s iconic cafe comes alive through art
CULTURE

Mytilene’s iconic cafe comes alive through art

Greek artist takes ‘Dowry’ to textile biennale in Portugal
CULTURE

Greek artist takes ‘Dowry’ to textile biennale in Portugal

Ethereal trees that defy conventional form on Aegina
CULTURE

Ethereal trees that defy conventional form on Aegina

Collection of Nelly’s originals goes on display on Crete
CULTURE

Collection of Nelly’s originals goes on display on Crete

Art Athina annual exhibition opening on September 19
CULTURE

Art Athina annual exhibition opening on September 19

Patra to host major Olympic memorabilia exhibition featuring 10,000 artifacts
CULTURE

Patra to host major Olympic memorabilia exhibition featuring 10,000 artifacts