Washington DC concert to mark Turkish invasion of Cyprus

Greek Cypriot soldiers are taken prisoner by Turkish troops.

A concert marking the painful 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus will be held in Washington DC on October 5.

“Cyprus ’74: Songs of Anger and Pain” will feature music by Dimitris Papapostolou performed by the Spyros Koliavasilis Music Ensemble at the Frosene Center of Saint Sophia Cathedral.

A reception will follow.

Papapostolou (1943-2019), who in 1974 was in DC for graduate studies, was deeply touched by the Cyprus tragedy and he put to music poems written by fellow students. The songs were recorded and produced as an LP record, the proceeds from the sales of which were donated to the Cyprus relief fund for the Cypriot refugees.

He later founded and directed the much-awarded Experimental Choir of Athens. He performed concerts in Europe and the US, to rave reviews.

