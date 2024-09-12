CULTURE

Greece’s Oscars pick ‘The Murderess’ stirs controversy after selection turmoil

[Tanweer]

The Culture Ministry announced Thursday that “The Murderess” by Eva Nathena will represent Greece at the 2024 Oscars, following a turbulent selection process. 

The process faced criticism after the ministry dismissed four committee members in mid-August, alleging they had been mistakenly appointed. This move sparked complaints from filmmakers about transparency and its impact on Greek cinema. All other candidate films withdrew, leaving “The Murderess” as the sole entry.

On Thursday, after finalizing new committee members, the ministry confirmed the film’s selection, noting that two committee members resigned the day after the decision. 

Deputy Culture Minister Iasonas Fotilas said: “Greece’s Oscar Selection Committee met on Tuesday and selected ‘The Murderess’ by Eva Nathena as the country’s official entry, citing its strong potential. Six members were present, establishing quorum before the decision. On Wednesday, committee members Anastasis Michos and Nikos Platyrachos resigned, and the committee thanked them for their service.”

Film

