CULTURE

New lighting system befitting of Poseidon

New lighting system befitting of Poseidon

The official ceremony of the modern illumination of the ancient Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounio took place on Monday evening to the imposing melodies of Greek composer Stavros Xarchakos.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in the presence of Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and guests from Greece and abroad.

A total of 38 new LED lighting fixtures were placed north and south of the temple, but also along the perimeter of the sanctuary and the inner face of the wall that defines it. The 5th century BC temple was illuminated in 2004 for the Athens Olympic Games but the lighting had become outdated and suffered the ravages of time.

Archaeology

