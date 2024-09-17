Fire protection for ancient sites

Active fire protection systems will be installed at the sites and the museums of the Ancient Agora and Kerameikos in Athens as part of the Culture Ministry’s program for the holistic promotion of the archaeological sites, budgeted at 6.5 million euros.

“The existing active fire protection system does not cover the entire area of the archaeological site. It is already 20 years old and needs upgrading, according to modern fire prevention and treatment requirements. The installation of modern active fire protection systems is considered of major importance for archaeological sites, taking into account the new data created by the climate crisis, as well as modern good practices,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.