Three Greek antiquities repatriated from the US

Three Greek antiquities repatriated from the US
[Ministry of Culture]

Three Greek antiquities that had been removed from Greece at an unknown date have been repatriated from the United States, the Culture Ministry announced Tuesday.

The artifacts were owned by a US citizen who handed them over to the Greek Consulate in Atlanta on September 13. They include a fragment of a marble tombstone depicting a female figure in flat frontal relief, part of an Attic funerary relief made of Pentelic marble, and a bronze statuette of a nude young man.

“The repatriation of antiquities that belong to Greece but are currently abroad is a matter of national importance and a high political priority for the Ministry of Culture,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said. “Once again, the effectiveness of the bilateral agreements to prevent and deal with the illegal trafficking of cultural goods that Greece has concluded with several states is highlighted.” 

