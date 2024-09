Joining him on stage will be distinguished American soprano Larisa Martinez, along with the Athens Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by the talented maestro Stathis Soulis.

“Symphony of Life” will feature songs from the world’s finest international repertoire, which celebrate life’s highest values, such as love, friendship and human connection.

By choosing these songs, Frangoulis aims to draw parallels between life and a symphonic work, emphasizing the harmony and balance essential to both life and a symphonic performance.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketservices.gr.