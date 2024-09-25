We Need Books, more than a library

Ioanna Nissiriou and Nadir Noori, co-founders of We Need Books, pose in the library located in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Kypseli. [Vangelis Zavos]

It is a vibrant space at the heart of the multicultural downtown Athens neighborhood of Kypseli, set up with one goal in mind: promoting cultural diversity, empathy and a discrimination-free society. “It happens naturally now. We have the holy grail,” says Ioanna Nissiriou, co-founder of We Need Books.

Visitors go hand-in-hand with its mission: “Diverse people come from all kinds of backgrounds and coexist wonderfully,” she added.

Athens’ first multilingual library and multicultural space officially opened in Kypseli in November 2019, following a pilot library at the former Guru bar-restaurant a year earlier. The initiative was supported by the Municipality of Athens through the “City on the Square” program, which sought to revitalize the area around City Hall by offering vacant spaces to Athens’ creatives.

The library’s current location in Kypseli was written in the stars, says Nissiriou. “It feels like we were meant to be here all along.”

The first kernel of an idea for the endeavor was planted in 2015 when Nissiriou met Nadir Noori, cofounder of the library, through the Refugees Welcome platform, opening up her home to him. Working as a journalist at the time and covering the refugee crisis, she realized she wanted to have a more lasting impact on the lives of those fleeing war and strife.

Noori had fled his native Afghanistan at the age of 12, reaching Iran on foot and eventually making his way to Greece, unaccompanied. He is now certified as an interpreter and cultural mediator, having worked extensively with unaccompanied minors and victims of torture, war and gender-based violence. Nissiriou and Noori soon began to seek ways of realizing their shared aspiration of creating a more multicultural city.

“The mission is what brought us to the organization,” explains Margarita Sianou, who is responsible for outreach and fundraising at We Need Books. In 2017, after returning to Athens from 45 years living as an immigrant in New York, Sianou saw Nissirou in a television interview and was instantly hooked on the idea of the library.

“We always have volunteers who profoundly align with our missions and our values,” says librarian Emma Raibaut. After moving to Greece from France, she dreamed of becoming a librarian and opening a multilingual community space in Athens. Her deep connection with the venue’s visitors, especially young teens, is why she is known as “the soul of the library.” “I feel like a sister. I listen, encourage, and let them be themselves. I try to be the person I would’ve wanted around at that age,” she says.

We Need Books has created a supportive community that helps people overcome academic obstacles and build confidence. Last year, a 13-year-old boy who failed his math exam in June sought help from the team. Through a social media post, they found two volunteers who provided him with free intensive tutoring throughout the summer. “We were all very stressed about it. All I kept thinking about was whether he’d pass,” says Raibaut. He did – and with flying colors. If they can’t personally help someone in need, they try to find others who can. When a woman who had experienced sexual harassment sought their help, for example, they referred her to professionals who could assist.

The library’s members range from toddlers to octogenarians. Dimitris, the oldest member, used to visit regularly with his caretaker. “He would come at a specific time for a specific book, always calling if he couldn’t make it. After he stopped coming, his daughter sent a letter informing us of his passing and that he had left some money to the library,” said Nissiriou.

As a non-profit organization, the library is facing an uncertain future. “We need solid financial support because we don’t get money from the government,” explains Sianou. “It shouldn’t be like that. We want to keep the library open, strong and sustainable with more programs focused on mental health, education and equality.”

While membership fees help, they aren’t enough, so they rent the space for events and hold fundraising campaigns. A recent and very welcome boost came from British author Katherine Rundell, who started a fundraising campaign to help cover next year’s costs. “We need more miracles like Katherine,” says Sianou.

The team notes that Greece seems to lack a strong donation culture. “People don’t understand what we’re trying to do exactly. In other countries, it would probably make sense to them,” says Nissiriou.

Limited by a shortage of resources, the library is currently open only three days a week and lacks storage space. “If we had money to spend, we would open the library on more days and renovate the basement,” says Nissiriou.

Despite this, they share their knowledge to help others create inclusive cultural spaces, as seen in a recent four-day training for Italians.

“Modern libraries are not only about books; they tie the community together,” says Sianou. “What keeps me up at night is the money; we need to spread the word.”

We Need Books can be found in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Kypseli, at 7 Evias Street. For more information about the project, visit weneedbooks.org.

Nafsika Polemis is an intern at Kathimerini English Edition and an undergraduate at UCL.