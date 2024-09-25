CULTURE

Legendary Greek singer Marinella collapses on stage during concert

Legendary Greek singer Marinella collapsed on stage during her concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus on Wednesday.

The incident occurred early in the performance, during the third song, and the concert was subsequently canceled. The 86-year-old singer was reportedly taken to the hospital, although emergency services did not receive a call at the time of the incident.

The concert was a tribute to Marinella’s long career, featuring renowned Greek singer Antonis Remos and a large orchestra.

With a career spanning nearly six decades, Marinella is considered one of the most iconic voices in Greek music history.

