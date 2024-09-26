CULTURE

Veteran singer Marinella treated in ICU for stroke

Screen grab from a video showing Marinella sing and then collapse during a concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus on Wednesday night.

Legendary Greek singer Marinella is being treated for a serious stroke in the intensive care unit of Hygeia hospital after collapsing on stage on Wednesday night, her doctor said in a statement released overnight. 

The private hospital said Kyriaki Papadopoulou – as Marinella’s real name is – was transferred there at 10.30 p.m. 

The 86-year-old singer was performing one of her popular songs at the start of a concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus when she appeared to lose her balance and then collapsed on stage. The concert was subsequently canceled. 

The incident was recorded on phone cameras and posted on social media. 

People close to the singer told Kathimerini that Marinella was in good spirits before the start of the event and joked with artists and friends who visited her in her dressing room.

The concert was a tribute to Marinella’s long career, featuring renowned Greek singer Antonis Remos and a large orchestra.

