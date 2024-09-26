CULTURE

Veteran singer’s health ‘stable but critical,’ doctors say

Screen grab from a video showing Marinella sing and then collapse during a concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus on Wednesday night.

Veteran Greek singer Marinella remains “clinically stable” but in “critical” condition following a serious stroke on Wednesday night, Hygeia hospital said in an update on Thursday afternoon.

She remains in the intensive care unit due to extensive intracerebral bleeding, according to the announcement.

The 86-year-old singer was transferred to the hospital late last night after she collapsed on stage during a tribute concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus.

