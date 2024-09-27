‘Aristophanes would have been thrilled’

Jeff Goldblum is marvelous as Zeus in Netflix’s new hit series, ‘Kaos.’ ‘Humans, when they’re not scared, they’re not worshipping me,’ says the father of the gods of Olympus. [Netflix]

“I was just down on Earth and every human person that I saw down there was conspicuously convivial. Not scared. And when they’re not scared, they’re not worshiping me,” confides Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) to Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) in the new Netflix series “Kaos,” which has enjoyed immense success since its debut.

This dark British comedy delves into ancient Greek myths, focusing on the happenings on Olympus, in Hades’ Underworld and on Earth, where humans exist at the mercy of the gods.

“Myths tend to multiply, to remain alive, to seep into our dreams, to exist everywhere and nowhere,” Greek theater director Nikos Karathanos tells Kathimerini. He emphasizes that ancient Greek mythology is inherently democratic, allowing everyone to envision it in their own way without altering its fundamental essence.

He points out that myths serve as a vast network for explaining everything, and “Kaos” provides a successful reflection of just a small part of them, skillfully navigating these complex narratives while aligning closely with the many aspects of the divine.

‘Prometheus is a masterpiece. We relate to him because we, too, are prisoners of our choices, always subject to someone superior, just as he is to Zeus’

“Among the characters, I particularly admire Prometheus for the humor in his eyes, his patience, and the way he stands as an equal to Zeus,” Karathanos continues. Indeed, Prometheus, who appears whenever Zeus faces a dilemma and seeks his counsel, addresses the king of the gods with fearless directness, just as he engages with the audience, looking them in the eye and speaking to them throughout the series’ eight episodes. As a narrator, unfazed by his liver being devoured by an eagle, Prometheus guides us through the events of the “Kaos” version of Olympus.

Prometheus also captivated Dr Kostas Paschalidis, an archaeologist and curator of antiquities at the National Archaeological Museum. He shares that he appreciates the unique humor woven into this original fiction. “Prometheus is a masterpiece. We relate to him because we, too, are prisoners of our choices, always subject to someone superior, just as he is to Zeus, who drags him up and down the rock,” he says.

However, he highlights Orpheus (Killian Scott) as the character who excites him most and inspires admiration. “He is disappointed and feels deceived. Or rather, he believes he’s been deceived because his love for Eurydice is one-sided, creating the illusion that she feels the same. Yet, despite the trials he endures for his beloved, he never complains and displays humility. Although he’s portrayed as a rock star in the series, he is not arrogant at all.”

“Who would have thought to depict Charon (Ramon Tikaram)? I was impressed simply by the fact that he had a role,” says Karathanos, adding that “Aristophanes would have been thrilled” with the portrayal of Hades (David Thewlis). The god of the Underworld is far from terrifying, as one might expect; instead, he appears as an elderly man suffering from depression, exhausted by the bureaucratic burdens he faces below.

“This black-and-white universe could serve as an allegory for our daily lives. No one questions why they are there, following a routine without objection, unaware of the reasons,” says Paschalidis. He adds, “The Underworld in ‘Kaos’ resembles life on Earth much more than Olympus.”

Persephone, Hades’ wife, also stands out. She deeply cares for him and harbors intense hatred for the ruthless Zeus. With a confident demeanor, strict attire, and a stern gaze, she resembles a stereotype of a 1950s secretary, says Paschalidis.

“Kaos” is undoubtedly contemporary, incorporating many elements of modern life, particularly regarding the insatiable desires of the characters for wealth, the relationship between power and individuals, as well as the human-like romantic relationships they navigate. “It’s not an archaeological series. If we changed the names, we wouldn’t even realize we’re discussing the gods of Olympus. However, one ancient Greek element is its gender-fluid nature, and I find it perplexing that it surprises so many people, along with how power is structured,” says Paschalidis.

Meanwhile, Karathanos adds, “I don’t think there’s anything more ‘woke’ than ancient Greek mythology, which is free from the moralistic constraints that we humans often succumb to today. We become conservative out of ignorance.”