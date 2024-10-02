CULTURE

New base for iconic ancient statue

New base for iconic ancient statue

The renowned Archaic statue “Kore of Thira,” dating back to the 7th century BC, will receive a new support base for better stability and visibility. The statue will be featured in the exhibition “Kykladitisses: Untold Stories of women in the Cyclades,” organized by the Cyclades Antiquities Ephorate and the Museum of Cycladic Art from December 11 to May 4, 2025. 

Demetrios Athanasoulis, director of the Cyclades Antiquities Ephorate, explained that the current support structure is inadequate, hiding parts of the statue. The new base, pending approval from the Central Archaeological Council, will enhance the statue’s presentation. 

Additionally, a prehistoric fresco from Akrotiri will be displayed, transported in a specially designed case to ensure its safety.

Archaeology Exhibition

