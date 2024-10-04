AIFF becomes latest film festival to cancel screenings of ‘Russians at War’

Protesters gather outside the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) screening of “Russians at War,” a documentary about Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 10, 2024. [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

The Athens International Film Festival has become the latest movie competition to cancel screenings of the documentary “Russians at War” citing security concerns.

The Canadian-French documentary, by Russian-Canadian documentary director Anastasia Trofimova, was scheduled to screen on Friday and Saturday, as part of the festival’s “Premiere Nights” series.

“The cancellation of the public screenings of the film was decided for reasons of safety for the public and festival staff,” a statement from the festival said.

“The film will remain in the festival’s documentary competition section and will normally contend for the Golden Athena, along with the other competing films, underlining the choice of Premiere Nights to include it in their program this year from the start,” it continued.

The documentary about Russian soldiers in Ukraine was criticized as propaganda by Ukrainian Canadians last month, where the Toronto International Film Festival also suspended screenings of the documentary.

Trofimova based “Russians At War” on footage she shot while embedded for seven months with Russian troops near the front line in Ukraine.

“I understand that emotions are high, but come see the film,” she told Reuters in an interview when asked about her response to the Toronto protests.

“I did not come here with the intention of being part of a war … I’ve seen enough of wars.”

Trofimova has denied accusations from Ukrainian critics that her documentary is propaganda. On the contrary, she said, it was filmed without permission from the Russian government, putting her at risk of criminal prosecution in Russia.

The documentary is a raw and visceral look at the conflict from the unfiltered perspective of soldiers fighting on the ground. They speak directly to the camera about fear, death and hope as the war rages around them.

Last month, Ukrainian Consul General in Toronto Oleh Nikolenko said the documentary was an attempt to whitewash war crimes committed by the Russian military since its invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is of Ukrainian heritage, also condemned the film.

Trofimova said it was “wrong” and “irresponsible” for authorities to comment on the film without watching it.

After TIFF announced its decision to pause the screenings, the film’s producers called on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “fully investigate this affront, from within a sovereign government, to our democratic values in a free media.”

Nikolenko said TIFF’s decision was “the only right decision” and the group would “continue to fight Russian propaganda.”

Over 100 protesters gathered on Friday, dressed in traditional white clothing and holding sunflowers, a symbol of peace and resilience.