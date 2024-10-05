CULTURE

Composer, musician and pianist Mimis Plessas dies

Composer, musician and pianist Mimis Plessas dies

The veteran composer, musician and virtuoso pianist Mimis Plessas has died, a week before his 100th birthday.

His death was announced by his wife, Loukila Carrer Plessa, in a post on social media.

Plessas was born on October 12, 1924, in Athens. He attended the Leonteios Lyceum before studying chemistry at the University of Athens. He then went to the United States to continue his studies.

At an early age he became the first piano soloist at Greece’s radio station.

In 1952, at the age of 28, he was awarded the University of Minnesota’s top music prize, and the following year he was ranked fifth in the United States.

His artistic and compositional activity covered all areas of music – theater, cinema, radio and television – and he collaborated with many top singers.

Plessas, who composed music for films and plays, with 104 films and 70 plays to his credit, received numerous national and international awards.

Obituary Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rock musician Antonis Tourkogiorgis, 72, dies
CULTURE

Rock musician Antonis Tourkogiorgis, 72, dies

Dimos Moutsis, singer, songwriter and composer, passes away at 86
CULTURE

Dimos Moutsis, singer, songwriter and composer, passes away at 86

Popular singer Vasilis Karras dies, aged 70
NEWS

Popular singer Vasilis Karras dies, aged 70

Memorial concert for Tempe railway disaster victims gets green light amid controversy
CULTURE

Memorial concert for Tempe railway disaster victims gets green light amid controversy

Greek singer Marinella in stable but critical condition after on-stage collapse
CULTURE

Greek singer Marinella in stable but critical condition after on-stage collapse

Veteran singer’s health ‘stable but critical,’ doctors say
CULTURE

Veteran singer’s health ‘stable but critical,’ doctors say