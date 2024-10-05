Composer, musician and pianist Mimis Plessas dies

The veteran composer, musician and virtuoso pianist Mimis Plessas has died, a week before his 100th birthday.

His death was announced by his wife, Loukila Carrer Plessa, in a post on social media.

Plessas was born on October 12, 1924, in Athens. He attended the Leonteios Lyceum before studying chemistry at the University of Athens. He then went to the United States to continue his studies.

At an early age he became the first piano soloist at Greece’s radio station.

In 1952, at the age of 28, he was awarded the University of Minnesota’s top music prize, and the following year he was ranked fifth in the United States.

His artistic and compositional activity covered all areas of music – theater, cinema, radio and television – and he collaborated with many top singers.

Plessas, who composed music for films and plays, with 104 films and 70 plays to his credit, received numerous national and international awards.