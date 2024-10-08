Funeral for Mimis Plessas to take place on Wednesday in Athens

The funeral for renowned Greek composer Mimis Plessas is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the First Cemetery of Athens.

Plessas passed away on October 5, just days shy of his 100th birthday, prompting an outpouring of grief from his family and fans.

Plessas was celebrated for his significant contributions to Greek music, with a career that spanned several decades and shaped some of the country’s most cherished cultural moments.

A modest funeral service is expected, in keeping with the humility that characterized both his life and work, serving as a fitting tribute to a man whose music continues to resonate with audiences.