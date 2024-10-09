‘Full Circle’: Electronic music from the Benaki Museum to Varkiza Beach

An amalgamation of music, visual and performance arts – where guests experience art in all its forms. That is what the organizers of Full Circle – Mark Kyriazopoulos, Dimitris Dimitrelos, Con Vlahavas and Tzortzis Petrogiannis – plan to create.

The Full Circle movement returned to the Benaki Museum last month with “Uranus,” transforming the historic venue into “an event so disruptive that it would bring people to the electronic scene who wouldn’t normally identify with it,” as Kyriazopoulos describes it.

With special guest DJ Satori and Stefano Skoul, curator of “Uranus,” the party transported 1,300 people into a reimagined space-time. Combining modern forms of expression to move as one, they created an immersive experience through electronic music and interacting with live artists.

“We wanted to show the many pluralities of art, break up the monotony of the current music scene while fighting the ‘self-conscripted’ taboo often associated with electronic music,” Vlahavas said.

With Skoul, they share a common vision on the evolution of the electronic music scene, so together they agreed to present something completely out of the box, bringing to life “Uranus.” The Benaki Museum, being one of Greece’s largest contemporary art museums, was the “perfect venue” for Full Circle to convey their sincerity of presenting “art in all its forms.” Their Athenian debut and their first event at Benaki Museum in 2022, “Who Made Who (live)” established this mission, with a staggering audience of 1,500 guests.

Starting in 2014, “we saw an incredible segregation in art and music, with electronic music catching the proverbial short end of the scene,” Kyriazopoulos said. Since then, their intentions lie in revolutionizing the electronic music scene, elevating it to the same regard that other art forms have historically enjoyed in Greece’s multifaceted history. They carry this out through pop-up events in unique venues, selecting artists that represent their focused genre of music.

On October 12, their journey continues as Full Circle presents “No Art” at Varkiza Beach (Varkiza, Vari 166 72). For the first time in Athens, one of the most anticipated party labels from Amsterdam will present performances by ANOTR, Chris Stussy, Quest, Mateo Dufour, Doudou MD, Useless Co, and Roussos.

Tickets can be found at cometogether.live, starting from €30.

Nafsika Polemis is an intern at Kathimerini English Edition and an undergraduate at UCL.