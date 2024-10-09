Runciman Award 2025 open for nominations

The Anglo-Hellenic League has officially opened nominations for the Runciman Award 2025, inviting publishers to submit up to seven titles each for consideration.

The prestigious award honors the best book published in English on a Greek subject, encompassing genres such as history, literature, biography, arts, architecture, archaeology, and translations from Greek literature. Books with a copyright date of 2024 are eligible for submission.

The 2025 judging panel will be chaired by Dr Sofka Zinovieff, with returning judges Dr Vassiliki Kolocotroni (Glasgow), Prof Ingela Nilsson (Uppsala), and Prof Oliver Thomas (Nottingham). New to the panel this year is Prof Esther Eidinow (Bristol). Nominations are open until 16 December 2024, with a long list to be published in January 2025, followed by a short list in April. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on 13 June 2025.

The award, established in 1986 in honor of historian Sir Steven Runciman, is sponsored by the Athanasios C. Laskaridis Charitable Foundation and the A.G. Leventis Foundation.

The 2024 Runciman Award was won by Islam Issa for “Alexandria: The City That Changed the World” (Sceptre, 2023).