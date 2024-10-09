CULTURE ANGLO-HELLENIC LEAGUE

Runciman Award 2025 open for nominations

Runciman Award 2025 open for nominations
[Shutterstock]

The Anglo-Hellenic League has officially opened nominations for the Runciman Award 2025, inviting publishers to submit up to seven titles each for consideration.

The prestigious award honors the best book published in English on a Greek subject, encompassing genres such as history, literature, biography, arts, architecture, archaeology, and translations from Greek literature. Books with a copyright date of 2024 are eligible for submission.

The 2025 judging panel will be chaired by Dr Sofka Zinovieff, with returning judges Dr Vassiliki Kolocotroni (Glasgow), Prof Ingela Nilsson (Uppsala), and Prof Oliver Thomas (Nottingham). New to the panel this year is Prof Esther Eidinow (Bristol). Nominations are open until 16 December 2024, with a long list to be published in January 2025, followed by a short list in April. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on 13 June 2025.

The award, established in 1986 in honor of historian Sir Steven Runciman, is sponsored by the Athanasios C. Laskaridis Charitable Foundation and the A.G. Leventis Foundation. 

The 2024 Runciman Award was won by Islam Issa for “Alexandria: The City That Changed the World” (Sceptre, 2023).

Books Literature

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bestselling novelist Victoria Hislop inducted into Royal Society of Literature
CULTURE

Bestselling novelist Victoria Hislop inducted into Royal Society of Literature

Caroline Vout receives London Hellenic Prize award
CULTURE

Caroline Vout receives London Hellenic Prize award

The healing art of poetry from the pen of prominent doctor George Pavlakis
CULTURE

The healing art of poetry from the pen of prominent doctor George Pavlakis

UK in WWII Greece: Hero or schemer?
CULTURE

UK in WWII Greece: Hero or schemer?

We Need Books, more than a library
CULTURE

We Need Books, more than a library

An American bookworm on Hydra
CULTURE

An American bookworm on Hydra