Benaki Museum of Islamic Art to close for 10 months for reorganization

The Benaki Museum of Islamic Art will close on Monday, October 14, and stay closed for roughly 10 months, as its collection is reorganized to accommodate a new partnership with the Museum of the City of Athens.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will share the space at 22 Asomaton Street in downtown Athens’ Kerameikos district, with the Museum of the City of Athens – whose headquarters is at 5-7 Paparigopoulou Street – being able to show items of its collection and hold temporary exhibitions at Hall I of the complex of historical buildings.

The partnership will last for five years, until 2029, after which the Benaki will unveil the new form of its Islamic art collection.

In the meantime, the Benaki will take part in the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah in January 2025 and, in April of that same year, will be sending a selection of objects for display, on loan, to the Louvre in Paris and Abu Dhabi.