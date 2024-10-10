CULTURE

Artifact conservation in the spotlight at Acropolis Museum

[Acropolis Museum]

The Acropolis Museum is set to participate in the 2024 European Days of Conservation-Restoration with a series of special workshop tours on October 17, 18 and 20.

Titled “From the Ground to the Museum,” the event offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at how ancient artifacts uncovered beneath and around the museum are preserved and displayed.

As part of its mission, the Acropolis Museum prioritizes the conservation and restoration of its collections, ensuring preventive care by maintaining optimal environmental conditions. The museum is also committed to presenting its exhibits in a modern, engaging way. 

In support of these goals, it encourages research, advances scientific knowledge and employs innovative methods of showcasing its artifacts, according to a press release regarding its involvement in the European Days of Conservation-Restoration.

The upcoming event aims to immerse visitors in the complex world of conservation, focusing on the archaeological findings from the ancient neighborhood beneath the museum. 

The museum’s conservators will explain the techniques used to preserve both the historic buildings and the objects discovered there, detailing the journey from excavation to exhibition.

The tours are in Greek only and are limited to 20 visitors per session, so registration is essential, via events.theacropolismuseum.gr.

Archaeology Special Event

