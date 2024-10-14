Whisper of the past: The Great School, a beacon of Greek heritage

Nestled atop the fifth hill of Istanbul, the historic Great School of the Nation and Patriarchal Academy of Constantinople has drawn visitors for centuries, its imposing facade an enduring marvel of neoclassical architecture.

While its doors are rarely open to the public, the institution remains a magnet for tourists and academics alike. Founded in 1454 and relocated to its current building in 1882, the school is now celebrating 570 years of continuous operation, making it the oldest Greek school still in operation. Though it once educated hundreds, today only 32 students – children of Istanbul’s Greek community – walk its halls.

The school is an architectural and educational gem, but its treasures, including centuries-old books and scientific equipment, need urgent restoration. “We need help,” says headmaster Dimitris Zotos, emphasizing that the school’s future, like its past, is intertwined with both local and global support.