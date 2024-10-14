CULTURE

Repairs begin on Greek novelist’s home in Ayvalik

[AMNA]

A month after reports revealed that the birthplace of Greek novelist Elias Venezis in Ayvalik, Turkey, was in a state of near collapse, restoration work has begun.

The property, where Venezis lived until he was 18, has long held symbolic importance for the Greek community of Asia Minor.

Prompted by media coverage in both Greek and Turkish media, as well as pressure from local authorities, the private owner has started significant repairs. The roof of the historic house has been restored and work on the wooden frame of the upper floor, resting on the stone ground floor, is advancing.

Born in 1904, Venezis is celebrated for works like “Number 31328” and “Land of Aeolia,” which reflect the experiences of the Greek community in Asia Minor.

Architecture Books Turkey

