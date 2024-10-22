Preserving a Nobel laureate’s literary legacy

In the heart of Athens, amid the winding streets of Plaka, preparations are nearing completion for a cultural milestone: the opening of the Odysseas Elytis House Museum on November 1.

Elytis’ legacy as a Nobel laureate is enshrined not only in his written word but also in the spaces that shaped his thought.

Nestled within a restored building courtesy of the Culture Ministry, the museum promises more than a collection of manuscripts as it will serve as a repository for his complete archive, offering an intimate look into the mind of a poet whose work transcended national borders.