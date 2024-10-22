Athens’ Andora movie theater reinvents itself as Newman

Andora, one of Athens’ historic movie theaters, in the Panormou district, is relaunching itself under the name Newman and after a radical revamp that has equipped it with stage, sound, screen and lighting systems.

Newman aims to operate as an open multi-purpose arts venue, showcasing selected films, festival premieres and special screenings of contemporary avant-garde cinema.

It is kicking off operations under its new incarnation at the familiar address on 117 Sevastoupoleos Street on Wednesday with a special screening of “A Night of Knowing Nothing.” Directed by Payal Kapadia, the documentary provides a glimpse into contemporary India through the lens of youth.

The first public screening will be held the following day, featuring an exclusive premiere of Spanish director Lois Patiño’s spiritual film “Samsara” about a journey from Laos to Zanzibar.

The venue will also serve as a space for rehearsals, workshops and seminars space.

Andora first opened its doors in 1966 and experienced two interruptions: a brief closure between 1977 and 1978 and a more extended hiatus from 1985 to 1991, during which it was turned into a theater.

It closed its doors again at the end of the 2011 season and reopened them in the spring of 2018.