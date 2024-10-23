Gate sanctuary discovered at Minoan palace excavation

A significant and rare discovery has emerged from this year’s excavation at the Minoan Palace of Archanes on Crete.

Archaeologist Dr Efi Sapouna-Sakellaraki has continued her research to complete the understanding of the three-story building, which, along with Knossos, played a crucial role in the development of Minoan civilization.

The find includes a unique gate sanctuary, the first of its kind identified at a Minoan palace, located outside its main entrance. This area has also revealed four altars and two arms of a stone platform, collectively underscoring the religious significance of the site.

The discovery sheds light on the spiritual practices and architectural advancements of the Minoan culture.