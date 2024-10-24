CULTURE

Marcin Wasilewski Trio | Athens | November 10

The Marcin Wasilewski Trio celebrates its 30th anniversary with a tour stop at the Athens Megaron (115 Vasilissis Sofias). Known for their emotive performances and improvisational mastery, the Polish jazz trio will showcase music from their latest album, “En Attendant,” alongside selections from their rich discography. Fans can also expect a preview of new material from an upcoming release by the pioneering German label ECM Records. With an unchanged lineup, the trio continues to leave a lasting mark on European jazz. Tickets range between 8 to 18 euros from megaron.gr.

Music

