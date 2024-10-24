Greek, German presidents to discuss progress on Thessaloniki’s Holocaust Museum

Progress on the construction of the Holocaust Museum of Greece in Thessaloniki, scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, will be the focus of a meeting between President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in the northern port city on Tuesday.

The museum, located at the site of the Old Railway Station, where trains departed for Nazi concentration camps, will commemorate the approximately 50,000 Thessaloniki Jews who perished during World War II.

Designed as a striking octagonal monument, the museum will span 9,000 square meters across six aboveground and two underground levels, offering spaces for exhibitions, education, and research.

Construction is moving forward with substantial contributions, including €18 million from the Greek government and €10 million each from Germany and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Additionally, Dr Albert Bourla contributed $1 million through the Genesis Prize Foundation.