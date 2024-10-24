CULTURE

Greek, German presidents to discuss progress on Thessaloniki’s Holocaust Museum

Greek, German presidents to discuss progress on Thessaloniki’s Holocaust Museum

Progress on the construction of the Holocaust Museum of Greece in Thessaloniki, scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, will be the focus of a meeting between President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in the northern port city on Tuesday.

The museum, located at the site of the Old Railway Station, where trains departed for Nazi concentration camps, will commemorate the approximately 50,000 Thessaloniki Jews who perished during World War II.

Designed as a striking octagonal monument, the museum will span 9,000 square meters across six aboveground and two underground levels, offering spaces for exhibitions, education, and research.

Construction is moving forward with substantial contributions, including €18 million from the Greek government and €10 million each from Germany and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Additionally, Dr Albert Bourla contributed $1 million through the Genesis Prize Foundation. 

 

Germany Holocaust History Thessaloniki

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ankara denies opposition allegations of Eurofighter-asylum seeker swap deal with Germany
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ankara denies opposition allegations of Eurofighter-asylum seeker swap deal with Germany

Germany says Britain taking lead on possible Eurofighters for Turkey
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Germany says Britain taking lead on possible Eurofighters for Turkey

Germany sets terms for Turkey jet sale
EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON

Germany sets terms for Turkey jet sale

A former aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams is charged with destroying evidence as top deputy quits
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

A former aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams is charged with destroying evidence as top deputy quits

Cyprus breached right of 2 Syrian cousins to seek asylum, European court says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus breached right of 2 Syrian cousins to seek asylum, European court says

Commission pressures Greece to correctly implement EU fair trial directive
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Commission pressures Greece to correctly implement EU fair trial directive