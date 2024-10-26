CULTURE

Lost for two centuries, ancient Greek vases set for auction in France

Two ancient Greek vases that had been lost for two centuries are set to be auctioned in Saint-Malo, France, according to newspaper Ouest France.

The vases were evaluated by expert archaeologist Jean-Sylvain Caillou.

The auction house, Emeraude, is taking precautions to confirm that the items were not stolen, with plans to contact institutions like the Louvre for verification.

The vases first appeared in an auction catalogue in 1820, marking them as significant finds after being unaccounted for for so long.

The auction is expected to attract attention from collectors and historians alike, eager to see these artifacts finally brought to light after years of mystery.

