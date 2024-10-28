CULTURE

A new era of elegance: The Canellopoulos Museum reimagined

A new era of elegance: The Canellopoulos Museum reimagined

The Paul and Alexandra Canellopoulos Museum (CAMU) in Athens is set for a significant architectural upgrade aimed at enhancing its visibility and community engagement.

Architect Andreas Kourkoulas revealed plans for “openings” in the museum’s structure to showcase ancient remnants of the Athenian walls, a step toward making the museum more inviting and connected to its surroundings. Located on Theorias Street beneath the Acropolis in the historic Plaka district, CAMU has housed around 6,500 artifacts since its opening in 1976.

Museum Director Nikos Papadimitriou stated the goal is to create a space that reflects the reciprocal relationship between past and present, emphasizing its societal relevance. The museum will feature a new entrance, designed to enhance accessibility, while incorporating contemporary elements reminiscent of famed architect Dimitris Pikionis.

Scheduled renovations are set to begin in 2025, promising to transform the museum into a more dynamic cultural hub in Athens. 

Architecture Museum
READ MORE
Preserving a Nobel laureate’s literary legacy
CULTURE

Preserving a Nobel laureate’s literary legacy

‘I believe we got it right the first time’
BERNARD TSCHUMI

‘I believe we got it right the first time’

Repairs begin on Greek novelist’s home in Ayvalik
CULTURE

Repairs begin on Greek novelist’s home in Ayvalik

Byzantine church in Albania showing its true colors
CULTURE

Byzantine church in Albania showing its true colors

Whisper of the past: The Great School, a beacon of Greek heritage
CULTURE

Whisper of the past: The Great School, a beacon of Greek heritage

Greek artist’s mural honoring scientists in Pfizer’s NYC lobby up for grabs
CULTURE

Greek artist’s mural honoring scientists in Pfizer’s NYC lobby up for grabs

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.