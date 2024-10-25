Activists target ancient Greek statue at British Museum in climate protest

An ancient Greek statue of the goddess Demeter, on display at the British Museum, was targeted by the environmental activist organization Just Stop Oil on Thursday.

“A statue of the Greek goddess Demeter at the British Museum got the Just Stop Oil treatment today with a speech bubble and high-vis vest,” stated the organization in an announcement on its website. They added that two of its members entered the museum at 10 a.m., dressing the statue in a reflective vest and placing a speech bubble beside it reading “Just Stop Hunger.”

The life-size marble statue of Demeter, depicting the goddess seated on a throne, dates back to 350-330 BC. According to the British Museum’s website, the statue was discovered during excavations by British archaeologist Sir Charles Thomas Newton at ancient Knidos in Asia Minor and was acquired by the museum in 1859.

A representative of the British institution told the Art Newspaper that the statue was not damaged and added “The British Museum respects other people’s right to express their views and allows peaceful protest onsite at the museum as long as there is no risk to the collection, staff or visitors. This incident clearly breached our visitor guidelines, and put objects at risk of harm.”

In its statement, Just Stop Oil highlighted warnings from climate scientists about the potential collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a complex current system that regulates Earth’s surface temperature and supports agriculture in parts of Europe. The group added that such a collapse would have “devastating and irreversible impacts, potentially threatening the viability of agriculture in northwestern Europe.”

“Famine or a world without oil. What’s it to be? The climate crisis is threatening our food security and these impacts will only get worse until we stop burning fossil fuels. If you think famine only happens elsewhere, think again,” stated a Stop Oil spokesperson.