CULTURE

A Nobel laureate’s haven: Elytis House in Plaka opens Friday

[Haris Akriviadis]

Work is feverishly under way for Friday’s opening of a much-anticipated new museum, dedicated to one of Greece’s greatest poets, Nobel Laureate Odysseas Elytis (1911-1996).

Located on the corner of Dioskouron and Polygnotou streets in a charming building owned by the Ministry of Culture in Athens’ historic Plaka district, Elytis House contains such treasured memorabilia as his desk, arranged thoughtfully to evoke the poet at work, with his spectacles resting beside the typewriter.

Apart from such personal items, the museum presents a wealth of photographs, texts and audio and visual material on Elytis’ life and work, as well as housing his archive.

Friday’s opening will be attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other dignitaries. 

