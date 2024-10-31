Movie theaters celebrate cinema with massive discount

Movie theaters across the country are offering 2-euro tickets on Thursday in celebration of the great art of cinema and of the film theater itself.

Neighborhood venues and multiplexes are taking part in the initiative, which is now in its third year and seeks to get movie-watchers off their couches and into cinemas’ velvet chairs.

The program of screenings includes a selection of mainstream box office hits, so check out your local theater to find out what’s playing.

In its first year, the one-day initiative resulted in cinemas selling nearly 111,000 tickets, breaking the Greek box office record for the 21st century.