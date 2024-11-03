Thomas Schutte | Athens | November 16 – March 4

The Bernier/Eliades Gallery (11 Eptahalkou) in Athens presents Thomas Schutte’s eighth solo exhibition in the city, debuting November 16 from noon to 9 p.m., with the German artist in attendance. Following a major retrospective at New York’s MoMA, Schutte reveals new works that merge artistic and political insights. Known for using diverse materials and techniques, his art examines human experience within social and political frameworks, drawing from classical and modern inspirations. Admission is free.