Without Instruments | Athens | December 7-8 

Italian musician Simone Mongelli and the Bodyterranean ensemble present “Music Without Instruments” at the Athens Conservatoire (17 Vasileos Georgiou B), celebrating the human body as a primal musical instrument. This innovative performance blurs the lines between music, dance and theater, featuring Greek artists Dimitra Galani, Maria Papageorgiou and Giannis Haroulis. Through Mediterranean rhythms and expressive movements, the show delves into themes of migration, love and identity, creating a modern, immersive ritual that honors timeless human stories. Tickets start from 15 euros at ticketservices.gr.

