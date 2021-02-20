On the Greek Language | February 20

In celebration of International Greek Language Day, the Greek Embassy in the US and the Center for Hellenic Studies at the University of Chicago will host a lecture by Dr Anastasia Giannakidou tilted “The Greek Language: A Living Bridge Through History” online via Zoom, starting at 2 p.m. EST (9 p.m. EET) on Saturday. Dr Giannakidou is the Frank J. McLoraine professor of linguistics at the University of Chicago and is one of the founders and the director of the newly established Center for Hellenic Studies at the university. To register, click here. International Greek Language Day was on February 9, in commemoration of the death in 1857 of the Greek poet Dionysis Solomos, whose “Hymn to Liberty” became the Greek national anthem.