WHAT'S ON

La Scala Opera & Ballet Gala | February 19-21

la-scala-opera-amp-038-ballet-gala-february-19-21
[Teatro alla Scala]

Greece’s Christmas Theater is screening an online opera and ballet extravaganza from Milan’s world-famous La Scala theater. The company’s annual gala will be shown by the Greek event organizer on February 19-21 and includes performances of arias and other opera excerpts, pieces from famous ballets and a lot of great music, all performed by some of La Scala’s greatest stars. It costs 15 euros to watch the 180-minute show, with booking available on christmastheater.gr, viva.gr and tel 211.770.1700. Screenings take place at 8 p.m., with additional shows at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Opera Music Online
READ MORE
ergon-ensemble-amp-038-the-new-world-february-11-amp-038-120
WHAT'S ON

Ergon Ensemble & The New World | February 11 & 12

george-petrou-amp-038-armonia-atenea-january-30-amp-8211-february-10
WHAT'S ON

George Petrou & Armonia Atenea | January 30 – February 1

jazz-amp-038-more-january-240
WHAT'S ON

Jazz & More | January 24

george-petrou-amp-038-armonia-atenea-january-21-amp-038-220
WHAT'S ON

George Petrou & Armonia Atenea | January 21& 22

french-music-panorama-january-160
WHAT'S ON

French Music Panorama | January 16

piano-recital-january-130
WHAT'S ON

Piano Recital | January 13