La Scala Opera & Ballet Gala | February 19-21

Greece’s Christmas Theater is screening an online opera and ballet extravaganza from Milan’s world-famous La Scala theater. The company’s annual gala will be shown by the Greek event organizer on February 19-21 and includes performances of arias and other opera excerpts, pieces from famous ballets and a lot of great music, all performed by some of La Scala’s greatest stars. It costs 15 euros to watch the 180-minute show, with booking available on christmastheater.gr, viva.gr and tel 211.770.1700. Screenings take place at 8 p.m., with additional shows at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.