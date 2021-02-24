WHAT'S ON

Mycenean Paintings | February 25

The American School of Classical Studies will be hosting Hariclia Brecoulaki, senior researcher at the National Hellenic Research Foundation, as part of its “Greek Painting in Context” webinar series on February 25 (7 p.m.).

In her talk “In Search of Contexts: The Wall Paintings of the Mycenean Palace at Pylos Revisited,” Dr. Brecoulaki will evaluate the cultural and artistic context of the large collection of varied wall paintings unearthed in recent excavations at the Palace of Nestor, in the western Peloponnese.

For further details and registration for the event, please visit ascsa.edu.gr.

Culture
