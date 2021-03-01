Mediterranean Migration | March 1

The webinar series on Modern Greek Studies organized by the British School of Athens in collaboration with the Greek Politics Specialist Group, will continue on March 1 with an online seminar and discussion with Dr. Foteini Kalantzi on migration and asylum management in the Mediterranean.

The seminar, titled “A ‘bare life’ in the borderlines of the Mediterranean,” will seek to examine practices implemented by the EU and Greece to tackle the ongoing migration crisis and evaluate Greek responses to migration.

The seminar will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. For further details and links for registration, visit bsa.ac.uk.