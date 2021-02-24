Berg and Schubert | To February 28

As part of the wider “1821-2021 Initiative” the London Symphony Orchestra on January 30 performed Alban Berg’s Violin Concerto and Franz Schubert’s Ninth Symphony (the “Great”), conducted by Sir Simon Rattle and featuring Greek solo violinist Leonidas Kavakos. The concert began with a rendition of the Greek national anthem to honor the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence and British Philhellenism. A screening of that concert is available on demand until the end of the month on the website of the Athens Concert Hall, free of charge. To view the concert and for further details, visit megaron.gr.