WHAT'S ON

Greek Democracy | April 1

greek-democracy-april-1

The French Institute of Athens is hosting an online round-table discussion on “Greek Democracy as a Legacy,” on the Zoom platform on April 1, at 7 p.m.

The guest speakers making up the panel are Vana Nicolaidou-Kyrianidou, assistant professor of political philosophy at the University of Athens, Patrick Boucheron, a professor at College de France specializing in Medieval history, Panteion University political historian Georges Faraklas and Paulin Ismard, a professor of ancient Greek history at the University of Aix-Marseille and a member of the Institut universitaire de France.

The discussion will be in French and Greek and will be coordinated by IFA director Veronique Chankowski, who is also a professor of Greek history at the University of Lyon 2. For more details and registration, visit ifa.gr or call 210.339.8600.

Discussion
READ MORE
battle-of-salamis-online-september-290
WHAT'S ON

Battle of Salamis | Online | September 29

quarantine-tapes-simon-critchley-worldwide-to-august-310
WHAT'S ON

Quarantine Tapes: Simon Critchley | Worldwide | To August 31

daniel-mendelsohn-on-c-p-cavafy-worldwide-to-august-310
WHAT'S ON

Daniel Mendelsohn on C.P. Cavafy | Worldwide | To August 31

let-s-walk-with-fiona-shaw-worldwide-to-august-310
WHAT'S ON

Let’s Walk with Fiona Shaw | Worldwide | To August 31

violence-against-women-march-310
WHAT'S ON

Violence against Women | March 31

andrea-chenier-march-31-july-310
WHAT'S ON

Andrea Chénier | March 31 – July 31