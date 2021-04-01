Greek Democracy | April 1

The French Institute of Athens is hosting an online round-table discussion on “Greek Democracy as a Legacy,” on the Zoom platform on April 1, at 7 p.m.

The guest speakers making up the panel are Vana Nicolaidou-Kyrianidou, assistant professor of political philosophy at the University of Athens, Patrick Boucheron, a professor at College de France specializing in Medieval history, Panteion University political historian Georges Faraklas and Paulin Ismard, a professor of ancient Greek history at the University of Aix-Marseille and a member of the Institut universitaire de France.

The discussion will be in French and Greek and will be coordinated by IFA director Veronique Chankowski, who is also a professor of Greek history at the University of Lyon 2. For more details and registration, visit ifa.gr or call 210.339.8600.