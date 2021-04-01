The Noblest Cause Webinar | April 2

The Macedonian Society of Great Britain is organizing a virtual panel discussion via Zoom entitled “The Noblest Cause: Revisiting the Greek War of Independence Two Hundred Years Later”.

The panel will feature Professors Stathis Kalyvas and Aristides Hatzis, members of the Greek National Committee for the Bicentennial Celebration of the Greek Revolution.

To register, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qvM_Ea6tQwG2cyENcKhT8w. The discussion will start at 8 p.m.