Acclaimed American cartoonist, to talk about her work on April 7

Acclaimed American cartoonist Colleen Doran will talk about her work and her experiences in the comics industry at a special online event on April 7.

The presentation is organized by the US Embassy in Greece, the Athens Comics Library and The Comic Con, and is free of charge. Doran will also answer questions from the audience.

This event will be broadcast on the Athens Comics Library Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. and no registration is required.

Doran has collaborated with some of the industry’s leading companies, including the Walt Disney Company, Marvel Entertainment and DC Comics, and worked with authors Neil Gaiman and Margaret Atwood.

In addition to the open public event, she will also lead an online Writing and Drawing Comics workshop for girls and women who are interested in careers in this field from 7-8.30 p.m. on April 8. (This workshop will require registration, at https://forms.gle/TYM2Qp8vdsFiV4KX9)

For further inquiries please contact the Athens Comics Library at [email protected] or 698.305.0292. [ANA-MPA]