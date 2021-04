The Half Note Jazz Club is screening a series of concerts it has hosted on its stage for 10 euros via the viva.gr website. Available through May 5, the respected veteran jazz trio Human Touch – David Lynch on sax, vocals and percussion, Yiotis Kiourtsoglou on electric bass and cajon, and Stavros Lantsias on piano and drums – can be seen in a career-spanning set with original work and covers. For more details about the band (available only in Greek), visit halfnote.gr.