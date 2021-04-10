The Cornelian Secret | To December 31

The Greek National Opera commissioned three young local composers doing interesting work – Ioannis Angelakis, Aspasia Nasopoulou and Orestis Papaioannou – to pen original work inspired by Lord Byron’s elegies to John Edleston. Byron fell in love with the young chorister at Cambridge and wrote a series of poems after he died of consumption at the age of 21, in which he used coded language to refer to their love and references to a carnelian brooch gifted to him by Edleston and the pseudonym Thyrza. Filmed at the opera’s Alternative Stage on January 17, the concert is available with Greek and English subtitles on GNO TV (tv.nationalopera.gr/en) through the end of the year.